June 3 (Reuters) - Sciuker Frames SpA:

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH ENEL X

* DEAL CONCERNS REALIZATION OF ENERGY REQUALIFICATION INTERVENTIONS

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES TRANSFER OF TAX CREDIT TO ENEL X

* ENERGY REQUALIFICATION INTERVENTIONS FALL WITHIN THE 110% DEDUCTION AS PER ITALY'S DECREE RILANCIO