April 30 (Reuters) - Scoa Nigeria PLC:

* Q1 ENDED MARCH 2018 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 121.6 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 240.0 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* QTRLY REVENUE 114.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 370.3 MILLION NAIRA