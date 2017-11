Nov 1 (Reuters) - SCOA Nigeria Plc:

* SCOA NIGERIA PLC - REVENUE FOR 9 MONTH PERIOD AT 1.191 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.022 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 449.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 962.9 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​ Source text for Eikon: goo.gl/NWpj59 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)