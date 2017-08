July 25 (Reuters) - Scomi Group Bhd:

* Refers to article entitled “Auditors raise doubts on scomi’s business ability due to ongoing disputes” posted on Starbiz, The Star

* Clarifies that independent auditors haven't raised any doubts over its ability to continue as a going concern

* Clarifies that all references in article to company should properly be to Scomi Engineering Bhd Source text: (bit.ly/2vEX0Ou) Further company coverage: