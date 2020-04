April 7 (Reuters) - Scope Fluidics SA:

* UNIT CURIOSITY DIAGNOSTICS COMPLETES FIFTH STAGE OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT WORKS ON PCR|ONE SYSTEM

* RESULTS CONFIRM HIGH CLINICAL EFFECTIVENESS OF PCR|ONE SYSTEM, WITH MARKER PARAMETERS IN LINE WITH MARKET STANDARDS

* SAYS CO DECIDES TO EXPAND WORKS ON PANEL FOR DETECTING VIRAL RESPIRATORY INFECTION

* SAYS EXPANSION TO INCLUDE DEVELOPMENT OF ULTRAFAST GENETIC SARS-COV-2 RECOGNITION TEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)