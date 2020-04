April 9 (Reuters) - Scope Fluidics SA:

* UNIT COMPLETES STAGE FIVE OF WORKS ON BACTEROMIC PROJECT

* SEES RISK OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON POSSIBLITY OF CONDUCTING EXTERNAL TESTING FOR BACTEROMIC

* SAYS RISK COULD EXTEND PREVALIDATION TEST PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)