June 9 (Reuters) - Scope Fluidics SA:

* UNIT CURIOSITY DIAGNOSTICS GETS PATENT FROM STATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OFFICE OF PRC FOR “DEVICE FOR SIMULTANEOUS AND UNIFORM THERMAL CYCLING OF SAMPLES AND USES THEREOF”

* GRANTED PATENT MEANS UNIT'S MONOPOLY FOR USING UNIQUE MODULE, WHICH IS PART OF PCR|ONE ANALYZER, IN CHINA