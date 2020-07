BRIEF-Scope Fluidics Updates On PCR|ONE And BacterOMIC Development

July 10 (Reuters) - Scope Fluidics SA:

* SEES POTENTIAL ISSUES WITH GATHERING SAMPLES FOR MRSA/SA PANEL TESTING UNDER PROJECT PCR|ONE DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS IN HOSPITAL LABS

* SAYS HIGHLY LIKELY PRE-REGISTRATION TESTS ON MRSA/SA PANEL WILL BEGIN IN Q3

* SAYS HAS BEGUN RECRUITMENT OF CENTRES TO CARRY OUT TESTS ON CLINICAL EFFICIENCY OF PCR|ONE SARS-COV-2 PANEL SYSTEM

* SAYS UPHOLDS ACTION PLAN INDICATING CERTIFICATION FOR PCR|ONE -SARS-COV 2 PANEL WILL TAKE PLACE IN Q4

* PLANS TO START EXTERNAL TESTS OF BACTEROMIC SYSTEM IN SECOND HALF OF JULY

* TESTS TO DETERMINE EFFICIENCY OF BACTEROMIC SYSTEM PROTOTYPE IN EXTERNAL LAB IN ORDER TO IMPROVE DEVICE DIAGNOSTIC EFFICIENCY

* SAYS WORKS ON PREREGISTRATION TEST STAGE FOR BACTEREOMIC WILL BE COMPLETED IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)