Feb 13 (Reuters) - SCOR SE:

* SCOR ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN AGROBRASIL, AN INNOVATOR AND LEADER IN BRAZIL’S AGRICULTURE INSURANCE ECOSYSTEM

* LAURA NEVES WILL REMAIN CEO OF AGROBRASIL

* AGROBRASIL’S OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE UNCHANGED, KEEPING TEAM INTACT BUT WITH SUPPORT FROM SCOR GROUP TO GROW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)