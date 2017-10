Sept 26 (Reuters) - Scor SE:

* SCOR CONTINUES TO PURSUE “VISION IN ACTION” FOLLOWING RECENT NATURAL CATASTROPHES

* ‍HURRICANES HARVEY AND IRMA ARE EXPECTED TO REPRESENT AN EARNINGS EVENT RATHER THAN A CAPITAL EVENT FOR SCOR IN Q3 OF 2017​

* IMPACT OF HURRICANE MARIA IS CURRENTLY UNDER ASSESSMENT, BUT IS NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE THESE PERSPECTIVES

* DIVIDEND POLICY REMAINS UNCHANGED AND SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IS MAINTAINED

* ‍AT THIS STAGE GROUP‘S SOLVENCY POSITION REMAINS STRONG AND WITHIN ITS OPTIMAL SOLVENCY RANGE​

* SCOR DOES NOT EXPECT ITS FINANCIAL RATINGS TO BE AFFECTED.

* ‍CAPITAL SHIELD STRATEGY PUT IN PLACE BY GROUP AS ONE OF ITS FOUR CORNERSTONES WILL PROTECT GROUP AS EXPECTED​

* LIKELIHOOD OF CONTINGENT CAPITAL FACILITY BEING TRIGGERED IN 2017 IS EXTREMELY REMOTE

* ‍CAPITAL SHIELD WILL REMAIN EFFECTIVE TO PROTECT GROUP FROM OCCURRENCE OF FURTHER EVENTS IN 2017​