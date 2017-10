Oct 9 (Reuters) - SCOR SE:

* SCOR - ‍ESTIMATES COST OF HARVEY, IRMA AND MARIA HURRICANES AND MEXICO EARTHQUAKES​

* SCOR - ‍ESTIMATES COST OF THESE EVENTS AT EUR 430 MILLION NET OF RETROCESSION AND TAX FOR Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)