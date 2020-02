BRIEF-Scor FY Net Income Up At 422 Million Euros

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Scor SE:

* SCOR SAYS FY NET INCOME OF EUR 422 MILLION AND DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.80 PER SHARE

* SCOR SAYS FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS TOTAL EUR 16,341 MILLION IN 2019, UP 4.1% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES COMPARED WITH 2018 (UP 7.1% AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES)

* SCOR SAYS FY GROUP NET OPERATING CASH FLOWS STAND AT EUR 841 MILLION IN 2019

* SCOR SAYS FY THE GROUP COST RATIO WHICH STANDS AT 4.7% OF GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS

* FY GROUP’S ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO STANDS AT 226% ON DEC 31, 2019, ABOVE OPTIMAL SOLVENCY RANGE OF 185% - 220% AS DEFINED IN THE “QUANTUM LEAP” STRATEGIC PLAN

* SCOR SAYS FY THE RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) STANDS AT 7.0%, 636 BPS ABOVE THE RISK-FREE RATE

* FINANCIAL LEVERAGE STANDS AT 26.4% ON DECEMBER 31, 2019, IMPROVING BY 1.1% POINTS COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2018

* SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY STANDS AT EUR 6,374 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2019, UP BY EUR 546 MILLION COMPARED WITH DEC 31, 2018, AFTER THE NET INCOME CONTRIBUTION OF EUR 422 MILLION AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF EUR 325 MILLION IN MAY 2019