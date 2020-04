BRIEF-Scor Global P&C Renews Its Portfolio

April 22 (Reuters) - SCOR SE:

* APRIL 2020 P&C RENEWAL RESULTS - SCOR GLOBAL P&C SUCCESSFULLY RENEWS ITS PORTFOLIO AT APRIL 1, 2020

* AT APRIL 1, 2020 REINSURANCE RENEWALS, SCOR GLOBAL P&C GREW GROSS PREMIUMS UP FOR RENEWAL BY 5.7% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES TO EUR 504 MILLION

* BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN IS COMPLETELY IMPLEMENTED

* ASIA-PACIFIC REPRESENTS 57% OF PORTFOLIO UP FOR RENEWAL AT APRIL 1, 2020

* IN SPECIALTY INSURANCE, SCOR GLOBAL P&C CONTINUES ITS DEVELOPMENT WHILE IMPROVING CONDITIONS, BOTH IN TERMS OF RATES AND TERMS & CONDITIONS