BRIEF-Scor H1 ‍net income of EUR 292 million, launches share buyback program​

July 27 (Reuters) - Scor:

* h1 ‍Net Income of Eur 292 Million​

* ‍ROBUST ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO OF 226% AT 30 JUNE 2017​

* H1 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON EQUITY AT 9.1‍​ PERCENT VERSUS 8.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM TO COMMENCE ON 27 JULY 2017, FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 200 MILLION OVER NEXT 24 MONTHS

* COST RATIO DECREASES TO 4.9% OF PREMIUMS IN H1 2017, COMPARED TO 5.1% IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* H1 P&C GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR 3.12‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.80 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 P&C NET COMBINED RATIO OF ‍​93.5 PERCENT VERSUS 93.8 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* H1 LIFE GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR ‍​4.40 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.93 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR ‍7.52​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.74 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING RESULTS EUR 462 MILLION VERSUS EUR 466 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GLOBAL LIFE FULL-YEAR 2017 PREMIUM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO NORMALIZE, IN LINE WITH "VISION IN ACTION" ANNUAL PREMIUM GROWTH ASSUMPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)