BRIEF-SCOR Joins UN-Convened Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance

May 27 (Reuters) - SCOR SE:

* SCOR STRENGTHENS ITS SUSTAINABLE ACTIONS TOWARDS A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY WITHIN ITS INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO AND JOINS THE UN-CONVENED NET-ZERO ASSET OWNER ALLIANCE

* UNDERTAKES NOT TO INVEST IN COMPANIES DEVELOPING NEW COAL-RELATED PROJECTS (MINES, PLANTS, POWER STATIONS OR INFRASTRUCTURE)

* IN LONGER TERM, GROUP AIMS TO DIVEST TOTALLY FROM COMPANIES GENERATING PART OF THEIR REVENUE FROM THERMAL COAL, BY 2030 IN OECD AND EU COUNTRIES AND BY 2040 IN REST OF WORLD

* MEASURES IN LINE WITH GROUP’S PLEDGE IN “QUANTUM LEAP” STRATEGIC PLAN TO MAKE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO CARBON NEUTRAL BY 2050

