BRIEF-Scor Q1 Gross Written Premiums Reach 3,771 Million Euros

April 26 (Reuters) - SCOR SE:

* WILL PROPOSE AN ATTRACTIVE 2017 DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 1.65

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS REACH EUR 3,771 MILLION, UP 10.2% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* Q1 NET INCOME EUR 166 MILLION VERSUS EUR 140 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES BOOKING AN ACCOUNTING CHARGE IN Q2 2018

* EXPECTS THE IMPLEMENTATION TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY H2 2018

* Q1 P&C GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR 1.48 BILLION VERSUS 1.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 GLOBAL LIFE GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR 2.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.18 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 P&C COMBINED RATIO 91.8 PERCENT VERSUS 94.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* STRONG ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO OF 222% AT MARCH 31, 2018

* SCOR’S FINANCIAL LEVERAGE STANDS AT 30.1% AT MARCH 31, 2018

* GROWTH FOR THE FULL-YEAR 2018, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN THE 3% - 8% RANGE

* ON US TAX REFORM: GROUP EXPECTS IMPLEMENTATION TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETED BY H2 2018.