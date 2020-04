BRIEF-Scor Q1 Net Income Up At ‍162 ​Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - SCOR SE:

* SCOR DELIVERS STRONG RESULTS IN Q1 2020 WITH A NET INCOME OF EUR 162 MILLION

* Q1 GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS EUR 4.16 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SETS THE DATE OF THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO JUNE 16, 2020

* ESTIMATED SOLVENCY RATIO STANDS AT 210% ON MARCH 31, 2020,

* GROUP NET OPERATING CASH FLOWS STAND AT EUR 246 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* WHILE COVID-19 WAS DECLARED PANDEMIC DURING Q1 2020, SCOR GLOBAL LIFE HAS NO MATERIAL RELATED CLAIMS FOR THE PERIOD

* Q1 OPERATING RESULTS EUR 259 MILLION VERSUS EUR 216 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: GROUP IS FULLY MOBILIZED TO ANTICIPATE, MEASURE AND MANAGE THE IMPACTS OF THIS MAJOR SHOCK, JUST AS IT HAS DONE FOR OTHER DISASTERS IN THE PAST

* SCOR GLOBAL P&C HAS RECEIVED NO MATERIAL RELATED CLAIMS IN Q1 RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC