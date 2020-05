May 25 (Reuters) - Scor SE:

* SAYS HAS DECIDED THAT NO DIVIDEND will BE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE 2019 FISCAL YEAR

* SAYS THAT THE ENTIRE INCOME FOR THAT YEAR BE ALLOCATED TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

* SAYS ITS CHAIRMAN & CEO ANNUAL VARIABLE COMPENSATION FOR THE 2019 FISCAL YEAR WILL BE REDUCED BY 30%