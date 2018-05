May 17 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* SCORPIO TANKERS ANNOUNCES SALE AND LEASEBACK AGREEMENTS FOR FIVE PRODUCT TANKERS

* SCORPIO TANKERS INC - AS PART OF AGREEMENTS, COMPANY WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT YEARS

* SCORPIO TANKERS - UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO'S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MILLION IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT