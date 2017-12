BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers Announces A Commitment For A New Loan Facility And The Agreement To Modify A Contract To Acquire A Single Ultramax Vessel

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* SCORPIO BULKERS INC. ANNOUNCES A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY AND THE AGREEMENT TO MODIFY A CONTRACT TO ACQUIRE A SINGLE ULTRAMAX VESSEL

* SCORPIO BULKERS INC - ‍COMPANY HAS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT FROM A EUROPEAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FOR A LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $38.7 MILLION​

* SCORPIO BULKERS INC - ‍LOAN FACILITY TO BE USED TO FINANCE UP TO 60% OF MARKET VALUE OF 3 ULTRAMAX DRY BULK VESSELS CO HAS RECENTLY AGREED TO ACQUIRE​

* SCORPIO BULKERS - AGREED TO MODIFY PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT WITH UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY TO ACQUIRE 2015 CHINESE BUILT ULTRAMAX DRY BULK VESSEL​

* SCORPIO BULKERS INC - ‍WILL NOW INCLUDE IN TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR 2015 CHINESE BUILT ULTRAMAX DRY BULK VESSEL ​910,802 COMMON SHARES OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: