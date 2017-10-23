FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2017 / 11:30 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the third quarter of 2017 and initiates a quarterly dividend

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share​

* Scorpio Bulkers - ‍Board has authorized repurchase of up to $50.0 million of common stock in open market or privately negotiated transactions​

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - Qtrly ‍vessel revenue $38.6 million versus $23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.