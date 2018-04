April 17 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* ANNOUNCES THE REFINANCING OF AN ULTRAMAX VESSEL

* ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF ONE OF COMPANY’S ULTRAMAX VESSELS WITH AN UNAFFILIATED THIRD PARTY IN JAPAN

* WILL SELL A 2015 JAPANESE BUILT ULTRAMAX DRY BULK VESSEL, SBI TANGO, FOR A CONSIDERATION OF $19.0 MILLION

* THIS TRANSACTION INCREASES COMPANY'S LIQUIDITY BY APPROXIMATELY $10.3 MILLION AFTER REPAYMENT OF VESSEL'S EXISTING LOAN