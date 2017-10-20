BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* Scorpio bulkers Inc. announces the financing of a Kamsarmax vessel in Japan

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍entered financing transaction in respect of one of company’s Kamsarmax vessels with unaffiliated third parties in Japan​

* Scorpio bulkers - ‍as part of transaction, co will sell 2015 Japanese built Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, SBI Rumba, for approximately $19.6 million​

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc - ‍cost of financing is equivalent to an expected fixed interest rate of 4.24 pct for 10 years​

* Scorpio Bulkers - ‍deal also provides co with options to repurchase vessel beginning on 5th anniversary of sale and until end of bareboat charter deal