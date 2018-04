April 3 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc:

* ANNOUNCES A COMMITMENT FOR A NEW LOAN FACILITY

* RECEIVED COMMITMENT FOR A LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $12.75 MILLION FROM EUROPEAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

* ‍LOAN FACILITY HAS FINAL MATURITY DATE OF 5 YEARS FROM DELIVERY AND BEARS INTEREST AT LIBOR PLUS MARGIN OF 2.40% PER ANNUM​

* RECEIVED COMMITMENT TO FINANCE KAMSARMAX BULK CARRIER TO DELIVERED FROM JIANGSU NEW YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING LTD IN CHINA IN Q3 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)