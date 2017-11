Nov 6 (Reuters) - Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces acquisition of three Ultramax vessels and one Kamsarmax vessel

* Scorpio Bulkers - ‍entered 2 separate deals to acquire 3 ultramax dry bulk vessels,1 Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel for aggregate of $90 million​

* Scorpio Bulkers - ‍cash component of vessel acquisitions will be funded by cash on hand, new debt facilities​