BRIEF-Scorpio Gold Q4 Loss Per Share $0.01

April 24 (Reuters) - Scorpio Gold Corp:

* SCORPIO GOLD REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND PROVIDES YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.00

* CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WILL SOON BE INSUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT COMPANY

* REVENUES FROM OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN AND CONTINUE TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS WILL SOON BE INSUFFICIENT

* SCORPIO GOLD - DOES NOT EXPECT IT WILL BE ABLE TO GENERATE SUFFICIENT CASH FLOWS FROM ITS OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN IN NEAR FUTURE

* WILL NEED TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL IN COMING MONTHS IN ORDER TO SUPPORT ITS OPERATIONS AND TO SETTLE ITS LONG-TERM DEBT