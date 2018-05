Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* SCORPIO TANKERS INC. ANNOUNCES OFFER TO EXCHANGE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* SCORPIO TANKERS - ENTERED SEPARATE, PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED AGREEMENTS WITH SOME HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING 2.375% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

* SCORPIO TANKERS INC - AGREEMENTS TO EXCHANGE ABOUT $175 MILLION OF EXISTING NOTES FOR ABOUT $175 MILLION OF NEW 3.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: