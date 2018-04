BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.10

April 25 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, DECLARATION OF A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, AND NEW FINANCING INITIATIVES

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SCORPIO TANKERS - SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* CO SIGNED TERM SHEETS THAT, IF CONSUMMATED, WOULD BE EXPECTED TO RAISE $334 MILLION IN AGGREGATE OF NEW LIQUIDITY

* TCE REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $32.8 MILLION TO $153.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: