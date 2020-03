March 27 (Reuters) - Scotgold Resources Ltd:

* AT CONONISH GOLD AND SILVER MINE FIRST GOLD PRODUCTION WILL BE DELAYED BEYOND MAY 2020 AS PREVIOUSLY FORECAST

* OVERALL IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON CONONISH PROJECT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT

* WILL CLOSE DOWN MINING OPERATIONS AT CONONISH BUT WILL CONTINUE WITH CARE AND MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS