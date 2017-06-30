FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scotiabank announces redemption of 2.898% subordinated debt
#Market News
June 30, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Scotiabank announces redemption of 2.898% subordinated debt

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* Scotiabank announces redemption of 2.898% subordinated debt due August 3, 2022

* Redemption will occur on August 3, 2017

* Bank Of Nova Scotia - intends to redeem outstanding 2.898% debentures due August 3, 2022 for 100% of principal amount plus accrued interest to redemption date

* Bank Of Nova Scotia - redemption has been approved by office of superintendent of financial institutions and will be financed out of general funds of Scotiabank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

