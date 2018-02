BRIEF-Scotiabank Reports First Quarter EPS Of C$1.86

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Nova Scotia:

* SCOTIABANK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.86

* QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $7.09 BILLION VERSUS $6.87 BILLION

* QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 3 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE TO 82 CENTS

* QTRLY ‍ROE OF 16.2%, COMPARED TO 14.3%​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,936 MILLION VERSUS $3,643 MILLION

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO WAS 11.2% THIS QUARTER‍​

* PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $544 MILLION IN THIS QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS INCLUDE $150 MILLION ACCOUNTING BENEFIT, ON REMEASUREMENT OF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT LIABILITY FROM CERTAIN PLAN MODIFICATIONS‍​

* Q1 EARNINGS INCLUDE $150 MILLION ACCOUNTING BENEFIT, ON REMEASUREMENT OF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT LIABILITY FROM CERTAIN PLAN MODIFICATIONS‍​

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW C$7.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S