Feb 20 (Reuters) - AXA SA:

* AXA announced the appointment of Scott Gunter, previously Senior Vice President of Chubb Group and President of Chubb’s North America Commercial Insurance division, as CEO of AXA XL

* He will replace Greg Hendrick, who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside the Group.

* Scott Gunter will join AXA’s Management Committee, reporting to Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)