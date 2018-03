March 1 (Reuters) - Scott Lamacraft:

* SCOTT LAMACRAFT ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF VALEURA ENERGY INC.

* SCOTT LAMACRAFT SAYS HIS ALONG WITH HIS JOINT ACTOR’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN VALEURA ENERGY INC HAS DECREASED BELOW 10%

* SCOTT LAMACRAFT SAYS HIS ALONG WITH HIS JOINT ACTOR'S PERCENTAGE INTEREST IN VALEURA ENERGY IS NOW 8.73% OF CO'S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES