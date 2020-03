March 19 (Reuters) - Scott Technology Ltd:

* IS IN PROCESS OF RETURNING EMPLOYEES BACK TO THEIR HOME COUNTRIES WHERE POSSIBLE

* MANAGING IMPACT OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT CONSTRAINTS DUE TO COVID-19, HITTING DELIVERY ON PROJECTS IN EUROPE, NORTH AMERICA, AUSTRALIA

* EXPECTS 2020 EARNINGS WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

