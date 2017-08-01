FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro announces Q3 results
August 1, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro announces Q3 results

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* Scotts Miracle-Gro announces third quarter results led by strong sales growth in U.S. core and hawthorne gardening company

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.63 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $1.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co says "remain confident in revised sales and earnings guidance we provided in june"

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co says will generate more than $300 million in operating cash flow in fiscal 2017

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co says full-year sales and non-gaap eps guidance range re-affirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

