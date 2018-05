BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro Reports Q2 GAAP Earnings Per Share $2.66 From Continuing Operations

May 1 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co:

* SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.88 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.66 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.31 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 SALES $1.01 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.08 BILLION

* CONSUMER PURCHASES ENTERING MAY ARE DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS FROM A YEAR AGO

* SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO - BEGUN TO SEE MOMENTUM PICKING UP IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN RECENT WEEKS AS WEATHER HAS TURNED MORE FAVORABLE

* COMPANY MADE NO CHANGES TO ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO - EXPECTS TO ADJUST FY GUIDANCE AFTER ACQUISITION OF SUNLIGHT SUPPLY CLOSES