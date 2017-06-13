FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Scottsmiracle-Gro sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $4.00 to $4.20
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Scottsmiracle-Gro sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $4.00 to $4.20

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-gro Co

* Scottsmiracle-Gro updates fiscal 2017 sales and adjusted eps outlook

* Scotts miracle-gro co - increased share repurchase activity in recent weeks and expects to repurchase $250 to $275 million of its shares on a full-year basis

* Scotts miracle-gro co - now expects fy sales in its u.s. Consumer segment to be slightly down from last year

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.00 to $4.20

* Scotts miracle-gro says ‍increased share repurchase activity in recent weeks, expects to repurchase $250 to $275 million of its shares on a full-year basis​

* Scotts miracle-gro - now expects adjusted earnings for fiscal 2017 to range from $4.00 to $4.20 per share compared to an original range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share

* Scotts miracle-gro co - momentum in co's hawthorne gardening business remains "strong" with sales up 17 percent on a year-over-year basis entering june

* Scotts miracle-gro - expected company-wide sales growth of 3 to 4 percent in fy​

* Scotts miracle-gro - completion of 2 small acquisitions expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, adding $0.05 to $0.07 to eps on annualized basis

* Scotts miracle-gro co - lowering its full year guidance due to an "anticipated shortfall in sales"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.