May 4 (Reuters) - Scout24 AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SCOUT24 AG: CHANGES TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF SCOUT24 AG

* SAYS CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD AND TWO ADDITIONAL SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS RESIGN FROM THEIR OFFICES AT END OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* SAYS SUPERVISORY BOARD TO BE REDUCED FROM NINE TO SIX MEMBERS

* SAYS PROPOSALS TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR REPLACEMENT OF VACANT SUPERVISORY BOARD POSITIONS