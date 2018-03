March 26 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG:

* SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES FIRST ISSUE OF A SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN WITH THE AMOUNT OF EUR 215 MILLION

* ‍SCHULDSCHEIN PLACED AT LOWER END OF PRICE RANGE​

* TRANCHES OF 3 TO 6 YEARS WITH FIXED AND VARIABLE INTEREST RATES

* WILL USE PROCEEDS FOR PARTIAL REPAYMENT OF EXISTING FINANCIAL LIABILITIES