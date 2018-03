March 28 (Reuters) - SCOUT24 AG:

* SCOUT24 AG ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE AND PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 AND A POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.56 PER SHARE

* EXPECTED REVENUE GROWTH RATE BETWEEN 9% AND 11% TO YIELD A MARGIN BETWEEN 54.0% AND 55.5% IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)