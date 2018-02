Feb 1 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* SCRIPPS APPOINTS WILLIAMS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; NOMINATES WALL STREET VETERAN TO BOARD SEAT

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - ‍ NOMINATED LAUREN RICH FINE, TO SERVE ON BOARD​

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - ‍ FORMER ASHLAND INC CFO MARVIN QUIN PLANS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD WHEN HIS TERM ENDS IN MAY​