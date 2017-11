BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reports third quarter results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Scripps Networks Interactive Inc

* Scripps Networks Interactive reports third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.05

* Q3 earnings per share $0.95

* Q3 revenue $825.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $832.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc - ‍excluding merger related expenses, company is reiterating all of its previously issued guidance​