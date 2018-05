May 24 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS

* SAYS COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS

* SAYS CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

* SAYS ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE