March 21 (Reuters) - Scs Group Plc:

* GROSS SALES UP 1.5% TO £168.4M FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 JANUARY 2018‍​

* REVENUE UP 1.8% TO £160.7 MILLION FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 JANUARY 2018‍​

* EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 0.1P FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 27 JANUARY 2018‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 8.2% TO 5.30P PER SHARE