March 17 (Reuters) - SCS Group PLC:

* SCS GROUP PLC - HY GROSS SALES INCREASED 0.5% TO £160.1M (2019: £159.2M)

* SCS GROUP PLC - HY GROSS PROFIT INCREASED 0.3% TO £71.7M (2019: £71.5M)

* SCS GROUP PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.50P PER SHARE EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED

* SCS GROUP PLC - CANNOT PREDICT IMPACT THAT COVID-19 MIGHT HAVE ON GROUP'S BUSINESS