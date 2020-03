March 24 (Reuters) - SCS Group PLC:

* HAVE NOW TEMPORARILY CLOSED OUR STORE AND DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

* GROUP DREW DOWN £12M FROM ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY (RCF) ON 17 MARCH 2020

* REDUCING CASH EXPENDITURE TO PROTECT OUR LIQUIDITY IN SHORT TERM

* GROUP HAS AND WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE EXISTING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS.