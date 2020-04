April 13 (Reuters) - SCYNEXIS Inc:

* SCYNEXIS AND ASPIRE CAPITAL ENTER INTO $20 MILLION COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* SCYNEXIS - UNDER TERMS, CO HAS RIGHT TO SELL TO ASPIRE CAPITAL UP TO $20 MILLION IN SHARES OF SCYNEXIS’S COMMON STOCK OVER NEXT 30 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: