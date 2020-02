BRIEF-Scynexis Completes Patient Enrollment In Study Of Vaginal Yeast Infection Treatment

Feb 13 (Reuters) - SCYNEXIS Inc:

* SCYNEXIS COMPLETES PATIENT ENROLLMENT AHEAD OF SCHEDULE IN THE SECOND PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY (VANISH-306) OF ORAL IBREXAFUNGERP FOR THE TREATMENT OF VULVOVAGINAL CANDIDIASIS (VAGINAL YEAST INFECTION)

* SCYNEXIS INC - TOP-LINE DATA EXPECTED IN EARLY Q2 OF 2020

* SCYNEXIS INC - NDA SUBMISSION OF ORAL IBREXAFUNGERP FOR TREATMENT OF VAGINAL YEAST INFECTIONS IS ON TRACK FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020

* SCYNEXIS INC - SUPPLEMENTAL NDA SUBMISSION OF PHASE 3 CANDLE STUDY OF ORAL IBREXAFUNGERP ANTICIPATED IN SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: