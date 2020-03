BRIEF-Scynexis Expects Top-Line Data For Phase 3 Candle Study Of Oral Ibrexafungerp In H2 2021

March 11 (Reuters) - SCYNEXIS Inc:

* SCYNEXIS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COMPANY UPDATE

* SCYNEXIS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $48.4 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2019

* SCYNEXIS INC - ENROLLMENT IS ONGOING IN PHASE 3 CANDLE STUDY OF ORAL IBREXAFUNGERP FOR PREVENTION OF RECURRENT VAGINAL YEAST INFECTIONS

* SCYNEXIS INC - ANTICIPATE TOP-LINE DATA FOR PHASE 3 CANDLE STUDY OF ORAL IBREXAFUNGERP AND SUPPLEMENTAL NDA SUBMISSION IN SECOND HALF OF 2021