BRIEF-Scynexis Says Ibrexafungerp Was Generally Safe And Well-Tolerated

April 21 (Reuters) - SCYNEXIS Inc:

* SCYNEXIS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM ITS SECOND PIVOTAL PHASE 3 STUDY (VANISH-306) OF ORAL IBREXAFUNGERP FOR THE TREATMENT OF VULVOVAGINAL CANDIDIASIS (VAGINAL YEAST INFECTION)

* SCYNEXIS INC - IBREXAFUNGERP ACHIEVED HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT SUPERIORITY OVER PLACEBO FOR PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY STUDY ENDPOINTS

* SCYNEXIS INC - IBREXAFUNGERP WAS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED

* SCYNEXIS INC - POSITIVE RESULTS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VANISH-303 STUDY

* SCYNEXIS INC - ENROLLMENT IS ONGOING IN CANDLE PHASE 3 STUDY OF ORAL IBREXAFUNGERP FOR PREVENTION OF RECURRENT VVC